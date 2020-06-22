Daily Trust’s editor-at-large appointed director at City University London

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust’s editor-at-Large, Dr Abdullahi Tasiu Abubakar, has been appointed new Director of PhD Programme in the Department of Journalism at City, University of London.

The appointment was announced by the head of the department, Dr Paul Lashmar, in an email to staff.

Abdullahi has since assumed duty in his new role, overseeing the department’s doctoral research programme.

He is also the Deputy Director of Broadcasting at the university.

Described by the UK Guardian newspaper as the “Oxbridge of Journalism”, City University is a leading journalism research and training institution that has produced some of the best journalists working in media industries in Britain and across the world.

“Wherever you are in the world, on any given day you are likely to see, hear or read journalism from graduates of City’s Department of Journalism,” says the university’s website.

A periodic review says: “City boasts an internationally renowned and research-driven environment for the study and practice of journalism, offering opportunity to study in one of the world’s media capitals”.

