Daily Trust reporter shortlisted for journalist of the year award

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reporter, Adie Vanessa Offiong is among the three finalists shortlisted for the Africa Media Development Foundation (AMDF) Journalists of the Year Award.

Others are Banjo Damilola of Sahara Reporters and Oladeinde Olawoyin of the Premium Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panel of Judges for the 2019 AMDF Journalist of the Year Award, led by the Managing Editor of Africa Prime News, Mr. Joseph Edegbo made the announcement in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna.

According to the chairman of the panel, “After painstakingly assessing the entries, we can boldly say these three finalists have ethically and professionally demonstrated their callings. They have gone beyond shallow work to an issue-based journalism, which brings to fore key development issues and the need for action to address such.

“We look forward to an era where journalists in Africa will understand, and go deep into development journalism, which will have positive impact on the society and the drive towards Sustainable Development Goals.”

He noted that an honorary Lifetime award for journalistic excellence will be presented to distinguish media veteran, Project Director of Development Communications Network (DevComs) Lagos, Mr. Akin Jimoh, for his immeasurable contribution to promotion of development journalism in Nigeria.

He said the award presentation where the winner, runner-up and commended work will be announced is scheduled to take place on 10th December, 2019.

The AMDF Journalist of the Year Award was first introduced in 2016 to promote the culture of in-depth development journalism in the Nigerian media space.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App