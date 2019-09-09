  1. Home
Daily Trust reporter loses mother

By Daily Trust Published Date
Late Hajiya Ummu- Kulthum Sharif Anwar.
Late Hajiya Ummu- Kulthum Sharif Anwar.

Hajiya Ummu-Kulthum Sharif Anwar, the mother of Daily Trust reporter in Adamawa state, Kabiru Rabiu Anwar, has died at the age of 75 years after a brief illness.

Hajiya Ummu-Kulthum had spent 16 days on admission at UMC Zhahir Hospital in Kano metropolis from where she was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) on Sunday, before she passed on.

She died around 9:00pm yesterday and was buried on Monday at Gwauron Dutse Cemetery in Dala Local Government Area of Kano state in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

She is survived by her husband, eight children, 43 grand children, sisters and many relatives. Among her children is Ahmad Anwar, the branch chairman, Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education, Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano and Engineer Ali Rabiu Anwar, a lecturer at Civil Engineering Department, Kano State University of Science of Technology.

A family member, Mustapha Anwar, described her as compassionate, generous and caring mother who believed in sharing the little she had with the less privileged.

