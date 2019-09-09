Daily Trust reporter loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired Director of Education in Katsina State and former member of the House of Assembly, Alhaji Mahmud Ahmad Bakori, is dead.

He is the father of Idris Mahmud, a reporter with Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust newspapers.

Bakori, who held the traditional title of Dokajin Katsina I, died Wednesday at 78 after a protracted illness.

He has since been buried at his country home in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

