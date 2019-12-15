Daily Trust reporter emerges best 2019 investigative reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

A Daily Trust reporter in Kaduna, Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba has emerged Best Investigative Reporter for the year 2019 in the state.

Yaba was awarded for his outstanding performance in reportage throughout the year by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Chapter. ‎

The Award was presented to him at the NUJ Annual Week and Lectures with the theme “Media as Catalyst for Peace Promotion and National Security” which held over the weekend in the state.‎

According to the chairman of the union in the state, Adamu Yusuf, “Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba’s reports are well researched and detailed in the area of development and human angle reports which made him a unique investigative reporter in the state.”

He said the union decided to recognize the efforts of its members who performed well in the year in order to boost their morals to continue with the good work.

Other journalists recognised include Blue Print Newspaper photojournalist, Tunde Garba, who bagged the Best Photo Journalist of the year, Auwal Zubairu Abdullahi of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) bagged b‎est reporter of the year in broadcast while Makama Aliyu of Desmins Independent Television (DITV) received the best productive reporter of the year.

Governor’s of Kaduna, Bauchi and Sokoto States, Nasir El-Rufai, Bala Mohammed and Aminu Tambuwal respectively were all awarded at the event.

