Daily Trust President Buhari Cup final tees-off at IBB Golf Club Abuja

The grand finale of the inaugural President Muhammadu Buhari Golf Cup, organized by Daily Trust Newspaper, teed-off Saturday at the prestigious IBB Golf and Country Club Abuja with over 250 Nigerian amateur and pro golfers playing for the attractive prizes at stake.

President Buhari, represented by the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Solomon Bako Lalong, performed the ceremonial tee-off.

He commended Daily Trust for organizing the golf tournament which is aimed at promoting unity in the country.

The President said sports, especially the game of golf, is a unifying force and should be encouraged by all well meaning Nigerians.

“On behalf of our amiable president, President Muhammadu Buhari, and all lovers of sports in Nigeria, I must say I am happy and honoured to be here to represent Mr. President because this is about the first tournament in his honour.

“First, let me express the appreciation of Mr. President to Daily Trust and all those who have assisted in organizing this tournament. I can assure you President Buhari is a lover of golf and he will continue to love golf and pray that the tournament ends very well.

“Without sports, there can be no peace. Anytime there is crisis and you bring in sports, you see there will be peace. Sports does not know religious differences or ethnic differences. So, I implore you to do your best as you participate in this tournament,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to Daily Trust to sustain the tournament and also called on public spirited Nigerians to lend a helping hand.

The well attended event saw veteran golfers like the Emir of Dutse, HRH Alhaji Nuhu Muhmmadu Sanusi; General IBM Haruna (Rtd); former minister of health Dr. Tim Menakaya; the captain of IBB Golf Club, Shola Awoyungbo and the Lady Captain of the club, Namfe Audu taking turns to perform the ceremonial tee-off.

The grand finale, which commenced yesterday with over 240 amateur golfers, will climax tomorrow as, at least, 50 Nigerian professional golfers are expected to join the fray.

