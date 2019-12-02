Daily Trust loses staff

ADVERTISEMENT

The Office Assistant of Sokoto Bureau, Malama Amudat Abdulazeez is dead.

Aged 45, Amuda died at the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was survived by her husband and a 15-year old child.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

A native of Offa in Kwara state, Amudat joined the service of Daily Trust in September 2018 as an office Assistant of Sokoto Bureau.

Condoling the family, the Bureau Chief of Daily Trust in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Hajiya Rakiya Muhammad described her death as a great loss to the entire staff of Daily Trust because the deceased was very hardworking, dedicated and religious.

She prayed Allah to forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannatul Firdaus.

Responding, Malama Nafisat Husaini, a cousin to the deceased, thanked the staff for the condolence visit.

According to her, the deceased was such a humble, patient and nice person who they would surely miss.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App