Daily Trust loses reporter, Bashir Liman

Daily Trust reporter in Jos, Bashir Musa Liman is dead.

Liman, 34, died Saturday evening in a ghastly motor accident along Ningi road while traveling to Jama’are in Bauchi State.

Until his death, Bashir was also a staff of the Ministry of Mining and Steel, stationed in Plateau State.

He worked with Daily Trust as a freelance journalist contributing to all the Trust titles, including the Hausa publication, Aminiya.

He is survived by his parents and siblings.

