Daily Trust is Recruiting!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the following positions:

Post Location

Multimedia Journalists Abuja/Kano

Online Advert Executives Lagos, Abuja and Kano

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Multimedia Journalist

Contract Type: Fix term

Introduction

Across the globe, the media environment is facing an unprecedented transformation brought by advancement in mobile and digital technologies. Africa is one of the fastest developing news markets in the world with improved internet connectivity and rising middle class.

Media Trust is one of the leading players in the Nigerian media industry reaching millions of people across our print and digital platforms. We are also investing heavily in broadcast as part of our expansion plans. Our weekly Hausa language publication (Aminiya) is one of the most read newspapers in the country.

Ideal Candidate

We are looking for a multimedia journalist with a track record of reporting and writing in Hausa and/or English. The ideal candidate should have a vast understanding of Nigeria, its media market, audience, and digital trends.

Main Duties

Your main responsibilities are to generate, write, edit and publish compelling and original multimedia content across all our platforms in English or Hausa

Covering breaking news and live events in person or in collaboration with reporters in the field

Contribute in generating ideas and planning for coverage as well as collaborating with other sections within the newsroom to ensure effective use of resources

Researching, scripting and packaging stories that appeal to young audience across platforms

Reversioning content for English platforms and external partners

Sourcing and interviewing potential news sources and high-profile guests

Working with reporters to commission and write engaging features and news analysis

Monitoring trending topics on social media and writing stories that will appeal to digital audience

Working in collaboration with Aminiya editor or other line editors on any task that may be assigned to you (For Hausa section)

Translating content from English to Hausa and vice-versa (For Hausa section)

Working in collaboration with Daily Trust editor or other line editors on any task that may be assigned to you (For English section)

Preparing interview briefs and sourcing background information on any topic as may be assigned to you

Skills and competencies

Proficiency in Hausa and English

For those applying for the English section, Hausa language is not compulsory but an added advantage.

Sound editorial judgement

Knowledge of social media and creative ways of using it to drive engagement

Strong journalism and field reporting experience

Ability to work as a team player and respond to tight deadline

Familiarity with the Nigerian media landscape

Knowledge of any audio, video or photo editing software programme will be a valuable addition

To apply for this job please click here

Online Advert Executives

Media Trust Limited, publisher of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles, is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the position of Online Advert Executives

Duties and Responsibilities

• Develop online and social media strategies to grow revenue

• Drive online advertisement sales with existing and new clients

• Persuading clients to buy advertising space or time

• Finding out who controls the advertising budget in target organizations and contacting them

• Review and prioritize sponsorship opportunities to further advertise their products or services

• Explaining the benefits of our medium, using statistics on readership or viewing figures

• Offering a price and negotiating around it

• Closing the deal and recording the details

Qualification and Experience

• A Degree or HND holder in Mass Communication, Marketing, Business Administration, Economics or any related social sciences discipline. A Master’s degree or an MBA will be an added advantage;

• Candidates with 3-5 years previous experience in a media organisation should apply for the position

• Membership of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) will be an added advantage.

• Candidates currently having relationship with online advert placement firms

• Candidate must be proficient in the use of online and social media platforms.

Skills and Competencies

• Excellent oral and written communication skills;

• Has experience in developing advertising campaigns – both online and print

• Good skill in online advertising and ability to generate numerous ideas for any given strategy.

• Successful track record of achieving online advert sales

• Knowledge and experience in the use of social media to advertise

To apply for this job please click here

Related

Download Daily Trust News App