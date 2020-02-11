Daily Trust is hiring!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

Media Trust Limited, publishers of DAILY TRUST and other newspaper titles is desirous of recruiting competent, self-motivated and result-oriented candidates to fill the following positions:

Post

Head Strategy

Head Research & Product Development

Head, Commercial Printing

Commercial Printing Executive

Location: Abuja

Head Strategy

Full Time

Duties and Responsibilities

The Head, Strategy will be responsible for assisting the General Manager Business & Strategy with developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining corporate strategic initiatives. This unique background takes a multitude of different operating experiences, and must include being both a creative thinker and influential collaborator.

Communicating and implementing a company’s strategy internally and externally so that all relevant departments (Brand, Research, Advert, Sales & Business departments), as well as clients, customers and agencies understand the company-wide strategic plan and how it carries out the company’s overall goals.

Driving decision-making that creates medium- and long-term improvement of our business

Establishing and reviewing key strategic priorities and translating them into a comprehensive strategic plan.

Monitoring the execution of the strategic plan.

Facilitating and driving key strategic initiatives through inception phase to execution phase.

Ensuring departmental/unit strategic planning projects reflect organizational strategic priorities.

Partnering with media agencies, institutional leadership, MDAs, organizations, special committees, and consultants to support execution of key initiatives.

Developing inclusive planning processes.

Translating strategies into actionable and quantitative plans.

Mobilizing and managing teams of individuals charged with executing strategies.

Acting as a resource across the organization to increase broad cohesion for strategic plans.

Providing support to the General Manager Business & Strategy to ensure our digital communications are effective and reaching our target audiences.

Monitoring and evaluating the impact of our media activities through regular collation and review of key performance indicators and qualitative feedback.

Qualification and Experience

Minimum of a degree in Business, Management or a relevant discipline. A Master’s degree or an MBA will be an added advantage;

Minimum of 8 years’ cognate experience with at least 4 years at a mid-management level in a media organisation, media agency or consulting firm

Membership of relevant professional bodies is important.

Skills and Competencies

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

Experience of developing, delivering and evaluating media strategies

Experience of providing strategic media advice and counsel to GM Business & Strategy

A detailed knowledge of the company’s business development and philosophy;

Knowledge of project management principles, practices, techniques, and tools;

Knowledge and understanding of business research principles, processes, and techniques.

Ability to develop and prepare business analyses and plans.

Computer literate and knowledgeable about Microsoft Office Suite;

To apply for this job, click here

Head Research & Product Development

Full Time

Duties and Responsibilities

The responsibilities of the Research & Product Development are inclusive of product vision, product strategy, product design, product development, and product marketing. The responsibility is to build great products that avail sustainable value in terms of revenue and profits for the business.

• Responsible for new product development and continuous quality improvement.

• Conduct research into new businesses and evaluate their potentials.

• Conduct regular research into readers’ opinions and bridge the knowledge gap between readers and the titles.

• Facilitate effective exchange of information with the Business, Production, I.T, and other departments within the organization.

• Stays aware of market development in the industry and the general economy as a whole.

• Advises company clients, including direct involvement in product presentations to clients and other stakeholders.

• Proactively suggest process optimization and develop other products for the company.

• Propose improvements to company Quality Control System at all times.

• Co-ordinates the functions of product design, product maintenance, and product improvement, ensuring that the product resonates with the consumers/clients and therefore, boosting the product appeal to the consumers/client and in turn increasing the consumer base and sales volume.

• Establishing the methodologies and procedures for conducting research, design conceptualization, prototyping, and product development across the entire business department (Advert, Copy Sales, Distribution and Editorial departments.)

• Conducting researches and analyses that lead to informed decision making on issues such as cost, utility, and timelines.

Qualification and Experience

• Minimum of a B.Sc or HND in Social or Management Sciences, MBA with specialisation in Marketing, Economics or Business Administration will be an added advantage

• Minimum of 7 years practical experience with at least 3 years’ cognate experience in product management

• At least membership of one professional body such as the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria or others;

• Proven working experience as Product Manager/Researcher.

• Experience in identifying target audiences and devising campaigns that engage, inform and motivate

Skills and Competencies

• Good planning and organisational skills;

• Has good understanding of the following areas: Territory Management, Competitive Analysis, Sales Planning, Understanding the Customer, Product Development and Client relationships;

• Able to create sales markets through a wide variety of channels, specifically business to consumer

• Excellent oral and written communication skills;

• Ability to develop and prepare business analyses and plans.

• Computer literate and knowledgeable about Microsoft Office Suite

To apply for this job, click here

Head, Commercial Printing

Full Time

The Head, Commercial Printing will focus on accomplishing and expanding the scope of our commercial printing jobs. Development of activities by researching and making business plans and identifying market opportunities. The incumbent is also expected to manage a team of commercial printing executives under him.

Duties and Responsibilities

• Accomplish commercial printing objectives including targets given by the company.

• Coordinate, plan and supervise the unit with a view to generating results for the company.

• Orientate, train, assign, coach and counsel his/her team to be effective on the job and results-oriented in their marketing efforts.

• Communicate job expectations to subordinates, plan and monitor same.

• Identify problems and challenges within the company and devise new ways and approaches.

• Meet commercial printing financial objectives by forecasting requirements, preparing an annual budget, scheduling expenditures, analysing variances and initiating corrective actions.

• Determine annual and gross-profit plans by forecasting and developing annual quotas for commercial printing jobs. Analysing trends and results, establishing pricing strategies.

• Plan and oversee promotion activities including print, online, electronic media, and direct mail in order to attract visibility of commercial printing as a strategic business unit.

• Identify market opportunities by locating consumer requirements, defining trends, forecasting projected business and establishing targeted market share of commercial printing jobs for the company.

• Sustain rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits, exploring specific needs and anticipating or seeking new opportunities.

Qualification and Experience

• Minimum of a Master’s degree in Marketing, MBA with specialisation in Marketing, Economics, Production Management, Printing Technology, Business Administration or in any of the Social or Management Sciences;

• Minimum of 8 years practical experience in similar position (with at least 3 years in a leadership position);

• Membership of professional body such as the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria.

• Experience in identifying and developing new markets.

Skills and Competencies

• Good planning and organisational skills;

• Has good understanding of the following areas: Territory Management, Competitive Analysis, Sales Planning, Understanding the Customer and Client relationships.

• Ability to estimate job costs, supplies, and related materials and resources.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills;

• Computer literate.

• Self-confident, self-motivated and able to influence and motivate others;

• Willingness to work at odd hours or put in extra hours;

• A creative individual who see difficulties as opportunities in disguise;

• Excellent interpersonal and relationship management skills

To apply for this job, click here

Commercial Printing Executive

Full Time

Duties and Responsibilities

• Increase revenue generation through commercial printing

• Market commercial printing jobs to existing customers and prospects, works with the Head Commercial printing to develop new customers, and strives to meet and exceed sales volume goals and company budgets.

• Offers technical advice, answers questions, arranges plant visits, provides quotes and offers samples to secure customers’ printing business and contacts clients who are in a position to influence people for commercial printing.

• Assists and presents the quote and/or proof to the customer in a professional manner, answering any questions or potential problems and communicating any changes or additional delays.

• Learn and keep abreast of products, production methods and servicing offered by the company and its competitors, trends in the printing industry, and needs of actual and potential customers and the market in general.

• Maintains files with relevant information for each new prospect and makes periodic calls on prospective customers.

• Learn and keep abreast of every customer’s financial condition. Supplies credit applications to prospective customer and bring new accounts to the attention of the Head Commercial Printing to assure proper payment for products and services.

Qualification and Experience

• Minimum of a Degree or HND preferably in Printing Technology, Marketing, Production Management, Business Administration or in any related area such as humanities and Arts with relevant practical experience;

• Minimum of 3 years post qualification experience.

Skills and Competencies

• Ability to estimate job costs, supplies, and related materials and resources; maintaining print

• Ability to market/sell with previous experience in a similar marketing role.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills;

• Candidate must have good knowledge of Commercial printing and Production;

• Sales oriented and results driven;

• Ability to follow through on a marketing prospect;

To apply for this job, click here

