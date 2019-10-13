Daily Trust editor, Hamza loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of the editor of Daily Trust newspaper, Hamza Idris, Alaramma Idris Hamza Daura, has died at the age of 77 years after a brief illness.

He died yesterday in Kano where he was taken for treatment and had been buried around 6:30 pm.

According to Hamza, who was out of Nigeria when his father died, said the late Alaramma Daura was born in 1942 in Maiturmi village of Maiadua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He said his father was an Islamic cleric who was committed the Holy Qur’an to memory at the age of 19 and wrote the manuscript before the age of 23.

Hamza said his father lived in Jos throughout his life and dedicated his life to teaching and scholarship.

Alaramma Daura left behind two wives, 21 children and over 40 grand children.

Hamza in a text message said “I was on board Ethiopian Airline when my father died. I only got to know about it through a text message after we landed at Addis Ababa. I spoke with my father on phone around 9am when I was about leaving my house in Abuja to the airport. These were his last words ‘Allah yayi maka albarka, Allah ya baka masu maka.’ This is the saddest day of my life. May Allah grant my father Jannatil Firdausi, amin. I hope to make it back home hopefully but very late tomorrow, Sunday, Insha.”

He explained that condolences would be taken at the family house at Tudun Fera in Jos, Plateau State.

