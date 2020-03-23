Daily Trust economists to FG: Allow market determine price of petroleum products

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust Board of Economists (BoE) has advised the Federal Government to allow the market determine the price of petroleum products.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by the Board’s Chairman, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma after its meeting at the weekend to discuss events around the globe, including the coronavirus, which has taken a toll on human lives and the global economy.

Reacting to the reduction in oil price to about US$24 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, recent reduction of premium motor spirit (PMS) price to N125 and the technical devaluation of the naira to N380 per US Dollar, the Board said the federal government should completely deregulate the downstream petroleum sector.

“The Board is of the view that to allow for long term stability of the Nigerian economy, especially in these challenging times, fiscal and monetary authorities should use this opportunity and undertake a comprehensive downstream petroleum sector deregulation, while promoting local refining and production,” the Board said.

It said its position on allowing the market to determine price of petroleum products has also been rightly postulated by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning that Nigeria is now having over recovery.

On the merging of multiple exchange rates and adoption of a single exchange rate window, the Board observed the sudden rise in the demand for foreign currency that is purely speculative in nature as all sources for demand of forex are experiencing a downward spiral.

It recommended that the federal government should, from time to time, intervene in the forex market to avoid any speculative or panic demand via managed floating exchange rates system while intensifying its efforts at revenue diversification and eliminating import dependence, especially on simple consumer goods that Nigeria is capable of producing locally as well as food products generally.

The Board considered federal government’s ”proactive measure” to review the 2020 budget to reflect the current economic reality and expressed concern that, while the adjustment may affect the capital expenditure (N2.78 trillion), which is discretionary, the revenues from other sources and oil may not be sufficient to meet non- discretionary expenditures (N7.29 trillion for Recurrent Non-debt expenditure and Debt Servicing).

On possible global economic downturn, the Board advised the federal government to develop internal sustenance mechanism, build formidable government capacity through reduction in cost of governance, and position to standardise the provision of public goods upon which entrepreneurship will thrive.

The Board noted the continued uptick in headline inflation rate to 12.20% and is of the view that this may further trend in the upcoming months.

The Board observed that the cut in the 2020 Budget by N1.5 trillion cancelled out the N1.1 trillion intervention fund and the reduction in interest rate from 9% to 5% by Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention funds.

“The Board commends the proactive stance of the CBN by announcing the intervention fund to support critical sectors of the economy, especially local manufacturing sector as well as boost import substitution,” the Board said.

The Board said changes would occur in business and governance as a result of the N-Covid experience and the unprecedented global business shutdown and advised the Federal Government to convene a multi-stakeholder summit, and its resolutions applied towards reviving the economy and its preparation for a post-N-Covid world.

