Daily Trust doles out kiosks to vendors in Plateau

Media Trust Limited, publisher of Daily Trust titles and Aminiya, has doled out mini metal kiosks to vendors in Jos North, Jos South and Jos East Local Governmet Areas of Plateau state.

This is coming as part of efforts to enhance the atmosphere under which newspaper vendors market the newspapers.

Presenting the kiosks to the beneficiaries on Friday, Daily Trust regional Manager, Florence Oketona said the company deemed it fit to provide the kiosks because “we have noticed vendors suffered during raining season or when the weather is sunny.They find it difficult to remain at their selling points and sometimes make them to close for the business very early.”

“That is why we decided to come up with the kiosk so as to support and encourage our hardworking vendors within the metropolis and even beyond. We hope that with the provision of these kiosks, sales will equally be improved,” she added.

Mrs. Florence further tasked the vendors to ensure that Daily Trust titles be given utmost priorities before other newspapers.

The state chairman of newspaper distributors, Simple Lucky, while receiving the kiosks, thanked the company, saying “We have been yearning for this and it has come to reality. We want to assure you that our vendors will use it meticulously and we believe that with this development, the paper will sell more.”

He added that, “the kiosks are useful to us because during raining season or when the sun is high, the vendors will go inside the kiosks and can pack their newspapers inside the box provided in the kiosks.

Earlier, the state’s Sales Rep, Abubakar Sabitu, expressed happiness over what the company had done to the vendors, saying “the stand is not only meant to sell newspapers but is also serving as Unique Selling Point for the company making it easy and quick for people to identify with the paper.”

