Daily Trust dialogue holds Thursday

The 17th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue will hold on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

The event, themed “20 Years of Democracy in Nigeria: Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities”, would take place at 10am at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, along the Ahmadu Bello Way, Kado, Abuja.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan will serve as Special Guest of Honour; while former Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo will chair the occasion.

Guest speakers at the dialogue are Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior and former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima and Hon. Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, Chairperson, House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration.

Personalities, who have confirmed their participation, include former governors of Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Katsina States, Obong Victor Attah, Alhaji Sule Lamido and Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema respectively.

Others are a former governor of Plateau State in the Third Republic, Ambassador Fidelis Na’anmiap Tapgun; Second Republic governor of Enugu State, Mr. Jim Nwobodo and a 2019 presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Serving and former lawmakers, chairmen of political parties, civil society organisations, development partners and diplomats are also expected at the forum.

Attendance is free, organisers said.

Meanwhile, a day before the dialogue, the 11th Daily Trust African of the Year Award dinner will hold in Abuja.

The event, strictly by invitation, is to honour a humanitarian, Rosalia Mashale, who emerged the 2019 Daily Trust African of the Year.

Madam Rosalia, popularly known as Mama Rosie, is helping to save the lives of hundreds of children mostly afflicted by HIV/AIDS in one of the poorest communities in South Africa.

Mama Rosie was selected out of about 400 nominees for her support and dedication to save the lives of the children no one wants.

The 2019 Daily Trust African of the Year Award comes with a prize sum of $10,000.

The award was instituted by Media Trust Limited, publisher of Daily Trust newspapers, to celebrate ordinary Africans doing extraordinary things in their chosen fields of endeavour, since 2008.

