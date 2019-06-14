Daily Trust commiserates with Air Peace over spokesman’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema has extolled the virtues of the late Corporate Communications Manager of the Airline, Mr. Chris Iwarah, describing him as a hard-working man who was committed to the company.

He stated this when the General Manager, Southern Operations of Daily Trust, Mr. Ademola Oladosu paid a condolence visit to the Corporate Headquarters of the airline in Lagos on the death of Iwarah.

The late spokesman of the airline died on Friday last week from injuries sustained in a ghastly motor accident. It was learnt that he would be buried on June 27.

The Chairman, who received the team from Daily Trust on a condolence visit, said the death of Iwarah was a shock to the entire Air Peace family.

He said the deceased was very dedicated and committed in the discharge of his duties, adding he was a promising young man who would be sorely missed.

Onyema said he was heartbroken when the news of his death was relayed to him.

“Chris was so hardworking. He was doing virtually everything for the company. Apart from the media relations, he did many other things for me and he was very committed on the job”, he said.

The Daily Trust Manager commiserated with the management and staff of the airline on behalf of the management of the newspapers. He said the deceased was very efficient in the discharge of his duties.

Oladosu said the management of Daily Trust was shocked to receive the sad news of the death of Iwarah.

He said while no one could question the God Almighty for taking the live of Iwarah at a prime age, he prayed Allah to grant his soul peaceful rest.

