Daily Trust chairman bags Senior Journalist of Nigeria award

The chairman of Media Trust Limited, publisher of the Daily Trust newspapers, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, on Tuesday received the Senior Journalist of Nigeria Award from the Ogun and Oyo States League of Veteran Journalists.

The award was part of the 160 years anniversary of journalism in Nigeria, which was celebrated by veteran journalists from the two states.

Presenting the award to the General Manager (South) of Media Trust, Mr. Ademola Oladosu, Professor Adeyemi Aderibigbe, described the contributions of Malam Kabiru Yusuf as unquantifiable, saying media remains the oldest profession in Nigeria.

Other awardees are; former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former president of the Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN) Malam Ismaila Isa, former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, the publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka-Pemu and former minister of Information, Chief Tony Momoh.

Others are; a publisher, Alade Odunewu, former president of the Nigeria Guild of Editors and presidential spokesman, Shehu Garba, the founder of the punch Newspapers, Chief Olu Aboderin, daughter of the publisher of Nigerian Tribune, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, former chairman of the Daily Times, Babatunde Jose and the gospel singer and founder of Fresh FM radio station, Dr. Yinka Ayefele.

Speaking on the credibility of the awardees, the chairman, League of Veteran Journalists in Oyo State, Banji Ogundele, said those honoured have contributed immensely to the development of journalism in the country.

The Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who traced the history of print journalism in Nigeria, urged media owners to ensure journalists are well paid.

Also speaking, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, commended the media in Nigeria for their role in ensuring that news gets to the people with little efforts.

