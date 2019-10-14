Daily Trust cartoonist, Bulama wins award

  1. Home
By Fatimah Binta Idris, Kaduna Published Date

Mustapha Bulama, a cartoonist with Media Trust Limited (MTL) has been presented with the Award of Excellence and Meritorious Service by the National Union of Borno State Students, Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter.

President of the association, Mustapha Muhammad Bulama, said the award was presented to the awardee in recognision for his outstanding performance in child education, adding that: “He has been working tirelessly towards the development of child education.”

While thanking the cartoonist for his efforts towards child education, he added that the main purpose of visiting the awardee was to further encourage him to do more in the upliftment of education in the North.

The president enjoined him to encourage and motivate others to join him towards the great call for child education reform in the society.

Responding, the awardee express appreciation to the association for recognising his contribution to the betterment of the society.

