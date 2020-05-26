Daily Covid-19 infections drop to 229

ADVERTISEMENT

A total 229 people confirmed positive for coronavirus on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

It is a sharp fall from the 313 recorded on Sunday, but brings the country’s cumulative total number of infections to 8,068.

Ninety of the new cases were recorded in Lagos.

A breakdown show:

Lagos-90

Katsina-27

Imo-26

Kano-23

FCT-14

Plateau-12

Ogun-9

Delta-7

Borno-5

Rivers-5

Oyo-4

Gombe-3

Osun-2

Anambra-1

Bayelsa-1

Some 2,311 patients have been discharged from treatment centres as yet.

But 233 have died.

