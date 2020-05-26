Daily Covid-19 infections drop to 229

A total 229 people confirmed positive for coronavirus on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.
It is a sharp fall from the 313 recorded on Sunday, but brings the country’s cumulative total number of infections to 8,068.
Ninety of the new cases were recorded in Lagos.
A breakdown show:
- Lagos-90
- Katsina-27
- Imo-26
- Kano-23
- FCT-14
- Plateau-12
- Ogun-9
- Delta-7
- Borno-5
- Rivers-5
- Oyo-4
- Gombe-3
- Osun-2
- Anambra-1
- Bayelsa-1
Some 2,311 patients have been discharged from treatment centres as yet.
But 233 have died.
