Daily Covid-19 infections drop to 229

By Judd-Leonard 

A total 229 people confirmed positive for coronavirus on Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

It is a sharp fall from the 313 recorded on Sunday, but brings the country’s cumulative total number of infections to 8,068.

Ninety of the new cases were recorded in Lagos.

A breakdown show:

  • Lagos-90
  • Katsina-27
  • Imo-26
  • Kano-23
  • FCT-14
  • Plateau-12
  • Ogun-9
  • Delta-7
  • Borno-5
  • Rivers-5
  • Oyo-4
  • Gombe-3
  • Osun-2
  • Anambra-1
  • Bayelsa-1

Some 2,311 patients have been discharged from treatment centres as yet.

But 233 have died.

