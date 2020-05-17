Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 176

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 176 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria on Saturday.
It raises the country’s cumulative total to 5,621.
Saturday’s figure is a climb down from figures recorded on Friday.
The highest numbers were recorded in three states–95 in Lagos, 31 in Oyo and 11 in Abuja.
NCDC gave state-by-state breakdown as follows:
8-Niger
8-Borno
6-Jigawa
4-Kaduna
3-Anambra
2-Edo
2-Rivers
2-Nasarawa
2-Bauchi
1-Benue
1-Zamfara
A total 1,472 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.
And 176 people have died.
