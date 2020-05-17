  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 176
ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 176

By Daily Trust Online 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 176 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria on Saturday.
It raises the country’s cumulative total to 5,621.
Saturday’s figure is a climb down from figures recorded on Friday.
The highest numbers were recorded in three states–95 in Lagos, 31 in Oyo and 11 in Abuja.
NCDC gave state-by-state breakdown as follows:
8-Niger
8-Borno
6-Jigawa
4-Kaduna
3-Anambra
2-Edo
2-Rivers
2-Nasarawa
2-Bauchi
1-Benue
1-Zamfara
A total 1,472 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.
And 176 people have died.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.