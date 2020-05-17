Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 176

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced 176 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria on Saturday.

It raises the country’s cumulative total to 5,621.

Saturday’s figure is a climb down from figures recorded on Friday.

The highest numbers were recorded in three states–95 in Lagos, 31 in Oyo and 11 in Abuja.

NCDC gave state-by-state breakdown as follows:

8-Niger

8-Borno

6-Jigawa

4-Kaduna

3-Anambra

2-Edo

2-Rivers

2-Nasarawa

2-Bauchi

1-Benue

1-Zamfara

A total 1,472 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

And 176 people have died.

