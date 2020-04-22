Dagrin10yrs: 10 facts you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians on Social Media are eulogizing late rapper, Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, popularly known as Dagrin after 10 years of his death.

Dagrin also nicked named, Barack O’Grin died April 22, 2010 in a ghastly motor accident in the early hours of April 14, 2010.

He was later pronounced dead in the intensive care unit of Lagos University Teaching Hospital after several efforts to save his life.

Here are 10 facts about the late rapper you would want to know:

1, The rap star then was seen as the mouthpiece of every hustling and ambitious Nigerian who was struggling to make it in life.

2, In 2009 and 2010, Dagrin’s sophomore album was held as the hottest thing with millions hailing him as the new rap messiah.

3, Hundreds of his fan stormed LUTH in their cars blasting ‘Pon Pon Pon’- Dagrin’s song which captured life at the bottom and his struggles.

4, Dagrin’s father, nicked named Nelly, confirmed his son’s death in front of LUTH hospital to the large crowd waiting anxiously.

5, Dagrin’s father owns a music store located at Meiran bus stop, as at then called ‘House of Nelly sounds’ store, where he used to stay before moving to Surulere.

6, The speech his father gave at the candlelight ceremony was the rap he did to the song he was featured in by YQ, titled: ‘Efimile’

7, Dagrin’s mother, Mrs. Olaonipekun, is the second of his father’s three wives.

8, Dagrin attended Meiran community primary school, Roseille Nursery and Primary School, Meiran Community high school and Egbado College.

9, Dagrin had a Twitter account with the ID, @Dagrinfimile, his Facebook account, Dagrin fimilejo had 4,930 friends.

10, He logged into his Twitter account for the last time on Thursday April 8, 2010.

