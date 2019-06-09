  1. Home
Daar Communications still flouts broadcasting code – NBC

By Zakariyya Adaramola Published Date

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said the suspended Daar Communications PLC, owners of African Independence Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM, has continued to breach the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

In a statement at the weekend, the NBC said the Ex-parte Order granted to the Daar was before the directive from the commission suspending the Broadcast Licence of the company on the 6th of June, 2019.

The statement said: ‘’The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to take note of the Ex-parte Order granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division on the 7th day of June, 2019 to Daar Communications PLC.

‘’The Ex-parte Order was sequel upon a Motion Ex-parte dated 30th of May, 2019 and filed on 31st of May, 2019, by Daar Communications PLC. This was before the directive from the NBC suspending the Broadcast Licence of Daar Communications PLC on the 6th of June, 2019.

‘’The Commission also notes the continued breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by Daar Communications PLC.’’

