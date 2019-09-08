D’ Tigers one win from clinching 2020 Olympics ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s senior male basketball team, D’ Tigers are one win from clinching the sole Tokyo 2020 Olympics automatic ticket when they meet host nation , China in today’s classification games at the ongoing FIBA World Cup

The teams will play their final game of the tournament in Classification 17-32 Group M action with the dreams of qualifying for the 2020 Olympics at the front burner.

With two victories each, China and Nigeria are in pole position for direct Olympics entry in their respective regions of Asia and Africa.

D’Tigers on Friday defeated West African rival, Ivory Coast 83-66 in their qualification playoffs to brighten their chances of featuring at the Olympics.

Nigeria whose athleticism overwhelmed Cote d’Ivoire in a comfortable victory gave D’Tigers the edge over Tunisia in the battle for an Olympic berth.

“We are in control of our own destiny now so we got to lock in and put all we got into the game against China so we can make the Olympics,” Nigeria young star Josh Okogie said.

Al-Farouq Aminu, who plays for the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA, believed Nigeria had the mental strength to overcome the hostile atmosphere that will greet them on Sunday night.

“There has been pressure since the first game of the tournament,” he said. “We are always playing to win and we want to represent our country in the best way.

“We didn’t get the job done in getting a medal but we have a new goal and want to qualify for the Olympics.”

Nigeria will therefore pick the automatic African ticket should they defeat hosts China in the second classification round today while Tunisia is billed to play Montenegro.

