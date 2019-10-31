Czech Republic marks 30 years Velvet democracy in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Embassy of the Czech Republic has said that the Velvet Revolution of November 1989, which marked the end of communism in Czechoslovakia, and also the events that culminated with the fall of the iron curtain in central and Eastern Europe are lessons that remains important.

The Ambassador of Czech Republic, Marek Skolil, said this in Abuja, Wednesday, at the occasion marking the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution and commemoration of 30 years of Czech Democracy.

The envoy said the event also marked by a photo exhibition 1989 as seen by photographers to commemorate 30 years of freedom and democracy in the Czech Republic is remarkable.

“While the exhibition and today’s celebration focus mainly on the Velvet Revolution of November 1989, which marked the end of communism in Czechoslovakia, the commemoration also puts in perspective the events that culminated with the fall of the iron curtain in central and Eastern Europe” Skolil said.

According to him, the meaning of the velvet revolution and other 1989 events which they were celebrating, for them, for Europe and for the broader world means that after 30 years, the events of 1989 in Czechoslovakia and in the rest of central and Eastern Europe changed the continent for the good.

He admitted that it can always be argued, that as all the revolutions, the transition of the former communist satellites of the Soviet empire into prosperous democracies, has not fulfilled all its promises.

