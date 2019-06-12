Cybercrimes Act will be amended — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says the Ministry of Justice is committed to pursuing the amendment of the Cybercrimes Act.

Terlumun George Tyendezwa, Head, Cybercrimes Prosecution Unit of the Ministry of Justice, said this in Lagos yesterday at a media interactive session on the ‘Constitutionality and Legality of the Cybercrimes Act in Nigeria’, organized by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy, USA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyendezwa said: “The Cybercrimes Act is not perfect. One of the reasons why I am here is that I have an open door, we want to engage on the Act. We are interested in engaging with all stakeholders in the Justice sector. Whatever is not useful, we can seek amendment on this. From the point of passage, we as the operators knew that there were things that need to change. We are presently collating memoranda on amendment of the Act. But amendment takes time and cost money.

Earlier at the meeting, a group of lawyers, journalists, activists and other stakeholders had described the Cybercrimes Act as “repressive, oppressive and unconstitutional.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App