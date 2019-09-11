CWAY product wins African brand award

ADVERTISEMENT

CWAY Group through its flagship brand, the 75cl ‘’On The Go’’ Bottled Water has won the 2019 edition of the African Brand Congress Merit Awards in the Table Water category as Africa’s Most Hygienic Premium Table Water.

The 2019 award ceremony held at the Sheraton Hotel Ikeja was attended by the cream of the Nigerian media industry and corporate players.

In a statement by the Head, Marketing & Brands, CWAY Nigeria Drinking Water Science & Tech. Co. Ltd., Paul Iraoya, the award truly exemplifies the CWAY table water as the brand of choice amongst consumers indicating the implicit confidence the public has in the quality of CWAY brands.

