Customs unbundles Ogun Area Command, nets in N1.28bn for July

ADVERTISEMENT

Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area, Michael Agbara says he received a formal directive unbundling the command into Ogun I and Ogun II with their headquarters located at Idi – Iroko and Abeokuta respectively.

Agbara hinted that the unbundling carried out alongside other seven commands across the country was meant to enhance administrative efficiency and boosting revenue generation for the service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing newsmen at Idi – Iroko on Wednesday, Agbara explained that the first area command has an area of coverage relating to regulation and enforcement of all import, export and anti-smuggling related activities in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the Ogun II Area Command will be saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing and regulating all Excise (industries under Excise control), Free Trade Zone and Parcel Post related activities in the state.

However, Agbara disclosed that the command has surpassed the targeted N643, 471,763.99 for the month of July, 2019 by generating N1, 281,034,042.80.

He noted that, in the area of anti-smuggling in the period under review, the command has made 102 seizures comprising of 7, 848 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 23 units of vehicles, 32 kegs of vegetable oil and 201 pairs of used tyres among others.

Meanwhile, Agbara hinted that the command has apprehended a suspected notorious smuggler, Victor Hassan otherwise known as ‘Victor Owode’ for allegedly smuggling rice into the country.

Victor, was reportedly arrested while “illegally transporting loads of rice into the country along Owode-Idiroko border road.”

According to Agbara, the suspect was arraigned at a Federal High Court in Lagos and presently remanded at Ikoyi Prison pending the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Agbara equally told Journalists that, a federal high court sitting in Abeokuta has convicted another three persons for vandalizing official patrol vehicle attached to Team ‘H’ roving and Anti-smuggling patrol team at Ashipa forest of the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App