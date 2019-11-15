Customs to begin electronic clearance for imported, exported goods

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has obtained approval from President Muhammadu Buhari to begin electronic process for clearing imported and exported goods.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali Rtd disclosed this on Friday at the graduation ceremony of 40 officers from the Senior Course 3 session at the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Col. Ali said the E-Customs deployment will transform the operations of the Service, providing for faster clearance of goods.

When this happens, Ali said, “Export and import processing will be paperless. Your performance evaluation report will not be written on paper and will fill it online and your superior will assess you online.”

He challenged Customs operatives to have a mindset of training to adopt the skills once the clearance technology is deployed.

Ali also noted that the College will have its name changed to Training and Doctrine Command following the Board’s approval.

The Commandant of the College, acting Deputy Comptroller General, Elisha Chikan said the College had graduated two other Senior sets since 2017.

He said, “Although 40 students were admitted for the course, today we are graduating 39 because we lost one of them.

Among the graduands are 13 female officers. Chikan charged them to become better ambassadors of the College, noting that the set were the best among the three Senior courses conducted so far.

