Customs tightens security at Kebbi/Niger, Benin borders

By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi   Published Date
Some personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Nigeria Customs Service in an operation tag Joint Borders Drill Patrol with other security agencies have tightened security at the Nigerian borders in Kamba, Dole Kaina and Lolo in Kebbi State.

The service, in an operation codenamed “ Ex-Swift Response”, intercepted several cartons, gallons of contrabands which include diesel, petroluem, fertilizer, drugs and used belts snuggled into the country from Niger and Benin Republics.

At the Kamba, Dole Kaina and Lolo Customs Border Offices, over 379 gallons oil, four bags of moringa snuff, 59 bags of fertilizers and other prohibited items smuggled into Nigeria the neighbouring countries of Niger and Benin Republics  through illegal routes were impounded.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Joseph Attah, in a statement, said the exercise was aimed at addressing the trans – border  security challenges.

 

