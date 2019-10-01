Customs swoops on Katsina car dealers

Officers of Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) in a major crack down in Katsina have shut down about 20 car marts, Daily Trust reports.
The officers who carried out the operation on Monday night equally placed tags of various amounts of monies after counting cars in each mart.
The chairman of car dealers in the state, Sabo Musa, said over 20 car marts have been sealed and the union is presently in a meeting to find a solution to the imbroglio.
When contacted, the spokesman of the Katsina/Kaduna Customs command, Duniya Peters, said it wasn’t the command that is carrying out the operations.