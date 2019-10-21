Customs slams N165,000 Duty on traveler for designer bag

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has insisted that it followed the law when its operatives recently demanded that an arriving passenger at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, with a N570,467 worth of bag, paid the Duty of N165,000.

A statement by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, on Monday, said the Nigerian passenger, Mrs. Udensi Adaeze Nwagboliwe, arrived onboard the British Airways Flight 083 and upon inspection, a Louis Vuitton bag and shoe she had bought was found to be over N50,000 – which is the maximum worth of goods allowed for arriving passengers freely without Duty payment.

Customs said the passenger failed to show receipt for the Louis Vuitton bag brand but claimed she bought it at the duty free shop at the point of departure.

She could not also pay the Duty upon verification of the N570,467 worth of the bag, on the internet, by the operatives.

“Consequently, appropriate duty assessment of N165,692 was made and given to her to pay into Federal Government coffer.

“Since she could not immediately go and pay, a detention notice was given to her showing that the items will remain with the NC until she pays and brings evidence of payment before they will be released to her.”

Attah said although many Nigerians were complaining about the N50,000 allowable amount, NCS will continue to enforce the extant law until the law is changed.

Customs said the woman had taken to the social media, claiming she was ill-treated at the airport on the bases of her gender and tribe.

While calling on the public to ignore the claims, Customs said: “Since her attempt to evade duty payment by refusing to produce receipt could not work, it appears convenient to transfer reluctance to pay tax into unnecessary public incitement.”

