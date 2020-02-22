Customs seizes N185m contraband along Jibia-Niger border

ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials in Katsina have arrested six people and seized contraband valued at N185 million in the last two weeks.

The items were seized in Katsina, along the border with Niger Republic.

They include 140 gas cylinders, 678 bags of NPK fertilisers, 578 bags of foreign rice, 200 pieces of used tyres, 322 jerry cans of vegetable oil and 90 bales of second hand clothes.

The comptroller, Mustapha Sarki-Kebbi at the weekend said the suspects are two each from Kano and Kwara states while one each from Katsina and Sokoto States.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App