Customs seize N15bn donkey hides in Lagos

Customs operatives attached to the Federal Operations Unit in Lagos have seized two containers of donkey hides valued at N15billion.

Controller of the unit, Aliyu Mohammed told journalists at a media briefing held at the unit’s Headquarters in Ikeja yesterday that the animal skin were discovered at a location where they were being dried for export .

Mohammed said the actual area of seizure will not be disclosed not to jeopardise ongoing investigations.

He described it as an item under export prohibition aimed at preventing the animals from extinction.

Mohammed said the whole seizures showed to journalists including vehicles and drugs are worth N16bn.

The drugs, according to him, were intercepted on the road from a border area in Ogun State.

He reiterated that codeine drugs are prohibited from being sold across the counter due to incessant abuses and smuggling it into the country will endanger lives of citizens.

Mohammed added that the unit will intensify its onslaught on smuggling to suppress it for the protection of the economy and prevention of danger to lives

