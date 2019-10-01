  1. Home
Customs seals vehicle sellers’ premises in Sokoto

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto Published Date
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has sealed premises used for selling cars in Sokoto state.

Our reporter’s checks revealed that the operation had started around 12 midnight on Monday.

“They came to our place, took chassis numbers of all our vehicles before sealing up the premises,” one of the car dealers, Shafi’u Bankanu, said.

He added that the same operation was taking place in Kebbi and Zamfara states as gathered from their colleagues.

“They told us they would take away our vehicles whose duties were not paid,” he noted.

Our reporter who went round some of the premises around 7:30pm on Tuesday saw operational vehicle of Customs with armed operatives stationed at the gates of the premises.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Sokoto Area Command of Customs, Magaji Mailafiya, declined comment on the development.

However, a senior Customs officer confided in Daily Trust that the operation was carried out by the Strike Force of the Comptroller General of Customs, and not their men.

“They will collate the chassis number of vehicle to check if its duty is paid or not,” he said.

According to him, the operation is taking place all over the country.

