Customs, others launch exercise to secure borders across 25 states

The Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) on Tuesday said it will be conducting joint border security exercise across 25 states along with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as part of measures to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

In a statement, the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah said the joint border security exercise, codenamed “EX-SWIFT RESPONSE” has support from the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), other security and intelligence agencies.

Customs said the joint exercise is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and will take place in four geopolitical zones which are, South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West, having a total of 25 states.

“It is expected that the exercise will promote inter-agency cooperation and increase preparedness to address trans-border security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry, smuggling, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, among others,” Customs said.

The exercise will also involve the movement of personnel, vehicles and equipment within the affected parts of the country.

“Therefore, we call on members of the public not to panic and should continue to engage in their normal duties,” it added.

The Service said the overall objective is to ensure a peaceful and secured country in the interest of collective national security.

Daily Trust reports that in a recent chat, Attah had called for the support of border communities in tackling smugglers. He also revealed that Customs had the full backing of sister security agencies which has boosted Customs operatives’ capacity to confront more smugglers across the country.

