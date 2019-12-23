Customs nabs six suspected smugglers in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

Six suspected smugglers have been arrested in Katsina in connection to various seized items with a Duty Paid Value of N108m.

Parading the recovered items, the state Comptroller of Customs, Kiriwa Abdullahi, said the items were conveyed in 73 vehicles, including four trailers.

He listed the items recovered to include, 1,632 bags of foreign rice, 440 Jerrycans of vegetable oil, 9 bales of used clothes, 283 cartons of spaghetti and 81 bags of sugar, 26 cartons of Tiger head dry cell battery and 28 cartons of Macaroni.

He said the four trailers were loaded with potash, unprocessed hides and skin, used motor batteries as well as one loaded with 50,000 litres of AGO.

Those arrested will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is completed according to laid down rules and regulation of the land, he added.

