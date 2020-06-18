Customs’ Kano FOU Command seizes N56.577m contrabands in 14 days

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Operations Units zone B of Nigerian Customs ýhave seized smuggled goods with duty paid worth N56,577,500 within two weeks of operations.

The Controller of Customs, Muhammad Sarkin-Kebbi, who made the disclosure at a media briefing, listed some of the seized goods to include 676 50 kg parboiled foreign rice, 379 packets of tramadol, 150 cartons of veterinary drugs without NAFDAC registration number.

Others are 816 bags of NPK 15-15- fertiliser, 100 kegs of vegetable oil, two trucks loaded with tiger nuts and dates and 60 bales of second hand clothing ý.

Sarkin-Kebbi explained: “The duty paid value of the aforementioned items is 56,577,500 million naira. The smugglers are becoming greedier and are using all manners of ways to smuggle items into this country.”

According to him, smugglers are now finding it difficult to carry out their illegal businesses, assuring that the Command will not allow them free access to any market in the zone.

The comptroller explained further that some of the arrests and seizures were made along the Kano- Kazaure axis, Jibiya axis and Kaduna-Zaria highway.

