Customs intercepts 660 drums of petroleum products in Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command has seized 660 drums of petroleum products at the border town of Lolo in Kebbi State along the Nigeria-Benin Republic waterways.

The Acting Comptroller General Sector 4 of the Nigerian Border Drill, Muhammed Aliyu, made the disclosure at the weekend in Lolo village, Kebbi State, saying two persons were arrested in the ship containing the illegal products.

He said the suspects were arrested at night while attempting to cross the border to neighbouring Benin Republic with the petroleum products, adding that they would soon be arraigned in court.

He noted that the petroleum products, along with the ship have been seized, adding that considering the volume of seizures, the border drill has proved effective.

“Last month, there were seizures of over 500 drums of petroleum products around Yauri axis. Here we are now with a seizure of over 660 drums that were intercepted while being smuggled to neighbouring countries.

“I must commend the efforts of the command, the marine and the border drill for the good work. The success story of border drill is at the public domain to assess. Series of seizure has been made that directly affects the security and economy of the country.” He said.

