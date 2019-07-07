Customs intercepts 5 truck loads of rice, other goods

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, Zone A, has intercepted 6,580 bags of 50kg parboiled rice, 1,292 of 25-litres jerry cans of vegetable oil and 1, 607 cartons of foreign poultry products, among others, with Duty Paid Value (DPV ) of N118.1million in 47 days.

The Officer in Charge of CGC Strike Force, Zone ‘A’, Deputy Comptroller (DC) Yahaya Biu, made the disclosure to newsmen in a statement made available on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Biu as saying that the seized goods were intercepted in various locations in the zone.

Biu said that the unit impounded five truck loads of contraband 50kg parboiled foreign rice along Alibaba Street at Iyana-sashi waterside in Agbara-Badagry axis on June 30.

“The seizure operations, led by Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) Esiet, was made possible by the vibrant information network of the unit.

“Aside from one of the trucks with registration number AGL665XL, which is a standard lorry size that was used in conveying the contraband rice products, other trucks with registration numbers AAA534DU, GGE427XU, LXR27XV were completely reconstructed and reinforced to withstand pressure as well as have the capacity to convey large

quantities of smuggled goods and easily access the marshy terrain,” the statement said.

Giving the performance report of the unit in the period under review, he put the total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seized items at N118,154,708.00. (NAN)

