Customs intercepts 140kg of Indian hemp, arrests 2

Customs operatives of the Federal Operations Unit have intercepted 140kg of Indian hemp concealed in two bales of second hand clothing along Abuja-Jos road.

The Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, Bauchi, Peters Olugboyega, while handing over the packages to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Plateau State said the items were intercepted on January 19th in a luxury bus belonging to GUO Transport Company. Olugboyega explained that the driver and the conductor of the vehicle were arrested, adding that the owner of the bales could not be identified.

The Comptroller said the seizure was made as a result of surveillance and determination of Customs operatives in making the zone unbearable for smugglers. He said the street value of contraband was over N12 million

While receiving the items and the suspects, Assistant State Commandant, Operations and Intelligence of the NDLEA in Plateau State, Saidu Mohammed Shafii said the NDLEA will immediately commence investigation.

