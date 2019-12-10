Customs intercept N914m sex drugs in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto Area Command has intercepted 640 cartons of dangerous and unapproved aphrodisiacs (sex enhancement drugs) with the duty paid value of N914.8 million.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Magaji Mailafiya, said the drugs otherwise known as “lady killer or AK47” were arrested following a tip off along Illela-Kware road on the 24th of November.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the same vein, the Command had on the 25th of November arrested 3 Toyota Carina II vehicles with registration numbers AG 462 WSN, ER 415 ABJ and AZ 509 SRZ allegedly loaded with 132 Jerry Cans of 25kg Vegetable oil, 85 cartons of Tiger Head Batteries and 86 sacks of 25kg size Monosodium Glutamate around Achida/Goronyo axis.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Also, seized were seven sacks containing 800 pieces of cutlass which were arrested on the 20th of November at Illela.

The command however, appealed to the general public to embrace legitimate trade and avoid smuggling in its entirety.

It reiterated that it would not relent in its effort to curtail smuggling activities to the barest minimum within its Area of jurisdiction.

The Service further implored Nigerians to cooperate with its operatives for the socio-economic growth of the country.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App