Customs intercept 19 Jerry cans of petrol hidden in two caskets at Nigerian border (+PHOTOS)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday said it intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed in two caskets.

A statement signed today by Abdullahi Maiwada, NCS spokesman, Ogun 1 Area Command, noted that the items were conveyed by a smuggler with the intention of smuggling them across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.

The statement read: “In continuation of the fight against smuggling, a Joint Special Taskforce comprising of Officers and Men, of Ogun I Command, Federal Operation Unit Zone “A” and CGC’s Strike Force intercepted 13 Jerry cans of 25 litres and six Jerry cans of 10 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) concealed clandestinely in two caskets.

“The said items were conveyed by a daredevil smuggler with the intention of smuggling the items across the border to a neighbouring country in a Mazda 626 with Lagos registration number LSD 617 CW.

“To this end, the Command wishes to reiterate its stand that there is no retreat on the fight against smuggling in whatever disguise.

“We therefore appeal to the general public to embrace legitimate means of livelihood and to avoid smuggling in all its ramifications.

“The eagle eye is all around Ogun state to halt new techniques initiated by economic saboteurs to perpetuate their illicit acts.”

