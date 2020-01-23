Customs impounds N80m worth of smuggled goods in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command, has impounded goods smuggled into the country worth over N80million in different parts of Kano.

The impounded items included 8,407 bags of fake mosquito coils with a duty paid value estimated at N54million evacuated at a warehouse located in Sarauniya village, along the way to Katsina, and 8, 711 cartons of foreign tomato paste, valued at over N33million.

Displaying the confiscated goods to journalists yesterday at the Customs headquarters in Kano, the Controller of Command, Comptroller Nasiru Ahmed, said the goods were evacuated on the January 1, 2020 and one person was arrested in connection with the crime.

Ahmad said the arrested person was a Nigerian believed to be fronting for some foreigners whose company in China is producing and importing counterfeit Wavetide mosquito coil, a trademark owned by Gongoni, a Kano-based company.

