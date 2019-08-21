Customs, Immigration services to secure borders across 25 states

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) on Tuesday said it will be conducting joint border security exercise across 25 states along with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as part of measures to secure Nigeria’s land and maritime borders.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah said the joint border security exercise is codenamed “EX-SWIFT RESPONSE.”

He also said it has support from the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), other security and intelligence agencies and is being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The joint exercise will take place in South-South, South-West, North-Central and North-West, having a total of 25 states.

“It is expected that the exercise will promote interagency cooperation and increase preparedness to address trans-border security challenges such as terrorism, armed banditry, smuggling, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, amongst others,” Customs said.

The exercise will also involve the movement of personnel, vehicles and equipment within the affected parts of the country.

“Therefore, we call on members of the public not to panic and should continue to engage in their normal duties,” it added.

Daily Trust reports that in a recent chat, Attah had called for the support of border communities in tackling smugglers.

