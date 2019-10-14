Customs generates N81bn at Onne Port

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command Onne Port generated N81.2 billion in the third quarter of year 2019.

The amount generated surpassed ₦69.5bn that was collected within the same period in 2018 with over ₦11.7bn.

The Service said the feat is first of its kind in the history of the Command, adding that it was a result of the strategic plan to enhance revenue collecting capacity at Onne Port.

A statement said the Customs Area Controller, Aliyu Galadima Saidu, has increasingly deployed tact, intelligence enforcement and technology in ensuring maximum compliance by users of the port.

The Command also recorded 66 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N865.9 million during the period.

Galadima, in the statement said it is also vigorously pursuing the Comptroller-General of Customs’ zero tolerance for duty evasion, smuggling and other infractions like under declaration and so on.

Seizures made within the period include, 12 containers carrying 13,180 jerry cans of vegetable oil with DPV of ₦82.5, five containers carrying 8,706 cartons of foreign soap worth ₦79.5m, among others.

The Area Controller said he has placed a marching order to ensure that all importers and their agents are compelled to comply with the extant laws on international trade.

