Customs burst rice re-bagging syndicate, arrest 15

The Nigeria Customs Service has arrested 15 suspects for re-bagging foreign rice to make it look like the locally produced one.

The Zonal Controller of customs in Adamawa and Taraba, Kamardeen Olumoh, who disclosed the development at a press briefing in Yola on Tuesday, said the suspects were skilled in transferring foreign rice into locally made sacks.

He said the suspects were found at a warehouse in possession of 900 bags of foreign rice with duty valued at N14.5 million, adding that those arrested included the warehouse manager and labourers.

“We have 15 suspects, including the manager of the warehouse and some labourers. They will be prosecuted according to the law,” Olumoh said.

He lamented the fact that some scrupulous Nigerians were bent on frustrating the efforts of federal government to curtail foreign rice smuggling, saying his command would carry out raids on markets to ensure total compliance.

“In fact, we had a meeting with Yola market officials and cautioned them on selling foreign rice. We need to assist our local farmers who I am pretty sure can feed the nation,” Olumoh said.

He also revealed that the command had arrested three persons in a truck conveying foreign rice with duty paid valued at N10.3 million along Mubi-Yola Road.

