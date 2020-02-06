Customs asks FG to collect tax on carbonated drinks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Customs Service has called on the federal government to broaden its excise tax net to include carbonated drinks.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), made the call at a public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Thursday.

He said the move will help the service step up its efforts in revenue collection to meet up its revenue target.

According to him, as at present, excise duty is being collected on alcoholic beverages and tobacco because of their effects on health.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He, therefore, said that carbonated drinks are also injurious to health like tobacco and alcohol, saying as such, they should be included in excise duty payable commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App