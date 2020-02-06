Customs asks FG to collect tax on carbonated drinks

Breaking News
De-registeration of political parties: What Nigerians are saying
By Balarabe Alkassim and Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date
FILE PHOTO.

The Nigeria Customs Service has called on the federal government to broaden its excise tax net to include carbonated drinks.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), made the call at a public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Thursday.

He said the move will help the service step up its efforts in revenue collection to meet up its revenue target.

According to him, as at present, excise duty is being collected on alcoholic beverages and tobacco because of their effects on health.

He, therefore, said that carbonated drinks are also injurious to health like tobacco and alcohol, saying as such, they should be included in excise duty payable commodities.

