Customs arrest Plateau Rocks as First Bank pip Dolphin

ADVERTISEMENT

The unbeaten run of Plateau Rocks in the ongoing Zenith bank Women’s Basketball League ended on Tuesday as they were beaten 63-44 by the Nigerian Customs ladies.

The Customs had earlier defeated Nassarawa Amazons 64-28, beat Air Warriors Babes 63-55 and also defeated Kanem Queens of Borno 57-20 in their first three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Plateau Rocks had enjoyed a good start as they whipped Blackgold 57- 44, defeated Benue Princess 44 -33 and also walloped FCT Wings 49-22 in their first three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another games at the Abuja Centre, Airwarriors Babes defeated Blackgold Queens 67-46, FCT Wings were 53-36 better than Kanem Queens while Benue Princess defeated Nasarawa Amazons 49-39.

Final round of matches in both Abuja and Zaria centres which are venues for the Savannah Conference will take place today.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic Conference witnessed an explosive encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats as First Bank pipped Dolphin 58-45.

The other game in the centre which closed on Tuesday saw Ogun Babes beating Oluyole Babes 59-56 in a very close encounter.

It was the only win recorded by the Ogun Babes while Oluyole Babes failed to win any match in the first round stage.

A total of 27 teams are competing in this year’s Zenith Women Basketball League which is witnessing a new format. It is expected that 144 matches will be decided in the four centres at the end of proceedings on August 1.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App