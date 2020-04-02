Customers escape death as Calabar mall collapses

ADVERTISEMENT

Several customers, including children, on Thursday afternoon escaped death when a massive signboard allegedly belonging to Spar shopping mall fell and damaged 13 vehicles belonging to its customers.

The incident happened at 3pm on Thursday, according to the mall manager, Mrs Kemi Daniel, who added that the collapse was with a terrifying bang, which sent thousands of customers scampering for safety.

The signboard placed atop the roof of the massive mall fell on the vehicles, blocking the exit section of the mall.

Mrs Daniel said they were still investigating what would have caused the signage to collapse suddenly, adding that they have pacified the affected customers by assuring them that they will repair the 12 vehicles, just as one was not fatally damaged.

“We are grateful to God that nobody, none of our esteemed customers was killed or injured. We are picking the bills for the overall repairs of the affected 12 vehicles.

“We have also assured the owners of the vehicles that we shall provide mobility for them throughout the period their vehicle would be under repair.

“We shall look at issue of compensations to the affected persons but they should give us time,” she said.

One of the customers, who spoke to Daily Trust, said he might sue them for lack of safety measures.

