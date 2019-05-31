  1. Home
Curry: Toronto homecoming will be ‘special’

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry says it will be “special” to return to Toronto for Game 1 of the NBA Finals as Golden State Warriors take on the Raptors.

The three-time NBA champion is the eldest son of former Toronto guard Dell Curry and videos show him practising with his father’s team-mates when he was still a child.

Speaking at NBA Finals media day, Curry said: “It’s special. I talk about it every year, my dad having played here for three years. This is where he retired.

“Back in ‘02, I lived here for a couple years, went to school out here. My wife grew up in Markham, right down the street. So a lot of family history, and that side of the family still lives here.”

Curry, who is a two-time NBA MVP, was born in Ohio and spent most of his childhood in North Carolina, but when in Canada led his school to an undefeated season.

“I look forward to coming back here every regular season, and now to be in the NBA Finals it’s something I’ve even been looking forward to if they ever made it,” said Curry. “So it’s here and I’m going to enjoy it.”

 

