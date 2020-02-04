Cure found for Coronavirus — China

ADVERTISEMENT

..Says 60 Nigerians in Wuhan

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, says a cure has been found for coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Pingjian said Chinese scientists were working to develop a vaccine for the virus, assuring that the epidemic would lose its momentum in the next two weeks.

“All things considered, the epidemic can be contained, controlled and treated. The Chinese nation has gone through great winds and waves and overcome countless difficulties. The 1000 bed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which was built in 9 days and is in full operation today, speaks volumes” he said.

Pingjian also stated that 60 Nigerians were currently living in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus in China.

“Life comes first. The Chinese Government is committed to safeguarding the safety and health of the Chinese people. We will, in a responsible manner, safeguard the safety of every foreign national in China, including the Nigerian expatriates, and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner,” he said.

The ambassador, who also disclosed that 475 people had been discharged from the hospital after recovery from the virus, said a total of 361 people had died from the disease.

He also said as of yesterday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus infection climbed to 17,205; while about 21,558 individuals were also suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland.

